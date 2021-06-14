Lpersistent insomnia experienced as a child can lead to suffering of anxiety, depression is mood disturbances in adulthood. To declare it is a research carried out by the experts of the Penn State Health Sleep Research and Treatment Center in Hershey, in Pennsylvania.

The results of the study showed that symptoms of insomnia that persist from childhood to adolescence and into adulthood are related to a 2.8-fold increased risk of internalization disorders. Symptoms of insomnia that developed recently during the study were associated with a 1.9-fold increased risk of internalization disorders. No increased risk of internalization disorders was found for those children whose symptoms of insomnia disappeared during the study period.

Persistent Insomnia and Mood Disorders: Some Research Details

Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, who has a doctorate in psychobiology and is an associate professor at Penn State College of Medicine, explained: “We have found that about 40% of children do not overcome the symptoms of insomnia in the transition to adolescence and are at risk of developing mental health disorders in early adulthood ”.

The research was carried out on a sample of 700 children with an average age of 9. The scientists had followed 8 years later with 421 participants when they were teenagers (mean age of 16 years) and now 15 years later with 492 of them when they were young adults (mean age of 24 years). Symptoms of insomnia were defined as moderate to severe difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep.

Symptoms were monitored by parents in childhood and self-reported in adolescence and young adulthood. The presence of internalizing disorders was defined as a self-assessment of a diagnosis or treatment for mood and / or anxiety disorders. Results were categorized by gender, race / ethnicity, age, and any previous history of internalization disorders or drug use for mental health problems.

The result left no doubts: According to the authors of the research, the symptoms of childhood insomnia have been shown to be associated with internalization disorders, which include depressive disorders and anxiety disorders.