The ministers of education have decided on permanent regular operation for the coming school year. After the summer holidays, it should continue without restrictions.

Berlin – School closings for months due to the corona* Pandemic should no longer occur in the next school year. The education ministers of the federal states agreed on Thursday (June 10th, 2021) with a video link that all schools should be visited “permanently in regular operation with all school subjects and lessons” after the summer vacation.

This emerges from a resolution that has been submitted to the German Press Agency. This school year had to be part of the Corona emergency brake the schools because of the high number of infections* remain closed for months or the lessons had to take place in an alternating model.

Lessons in schools should be possible again without restrictions despite Corona

Regular operation in schools, as decided by the ministers of education on Thursday (June 10th, 2021) for the coming school year, means that lessons in schools should take place without further restrictions despite the corona pandemic. This should make school life possible again after the summer vacation. Extracurricular offers such as school trips should also be made possible again in full, according to the resolution of the state ministers of education.

“We will all fight for permanent regular operation and the avoidance of further school closings,” it said from the participants. School operations in Corona times should not be linked to whether students are vaccinated or not.

Regular operation in schools for the next school year: mask requirement not excluded

A possible mask requirement in schools cannot be ruled out even after the summer vacation, the ministers of education said. In principle, the use of means such as tests and masks to contain the corona pandemic must continue to be considered, since the further development is unclear. “But even a mask requirement is still absolutely preferable to a new school closure,” said a participant in the deliberations.

Despite the ongoing decline in the number of infections and the resulting low corona incidences throughout Germany, the pandemic is not over yet, according to RKI boss Lothar Wieler. (Helena Gries with dpa)* hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.