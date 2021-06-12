Summer seems to have slowly arrived in Germany. Weather expert Dominik Jung predicts up to 35 degrees in the coming week.

Munich – Thunderstorms and thunderstorms are a thing of the past and summery weather is coming to Germany. The weekend will already be warm in summer. Although the Sunday is a bit cooler with maximum temperatures of 25 degrees, according to Dominik Jung from the Q.met weather service. But from Monday warm to very warm air will flow into Germany and let the temperatures climb upwards. From Monday to Thursday, 30 degrees should be cracked every day in Germany.

Summer weather: hottest day of the year – 35 degrees

The coming weekend should often be nice, explains Jung. The sun shines particularly often on Sundays, then around 16 hours of sunshine are possible, they say. Rain rarely falls until Wednesday evening. The hottest day of the year is also coming up in the coming heat week: Wednesday. Up to 35 degrees are expected, while 30 degrees are reached almost everywhere in Germany. From Thursday it should be a little cooler.

Weather forecast for the heat week:

Day Weather forecast Friday 24 – 30 degrees, friendly, often sun and hardly any thunderstorms Saturday 19 – 28 degrees, nice summer weather Sunday 17-26 degrees, a bit cooler, but mostly nice summer weather Monday 24 – 31 degrees, friendly and warmer Tuesday 23 – 33 degrees, hot and sunny Wednesday 24 – 35 degrees, heat and lots of sunshine

Heat week: June already too warm

In the first few days, June was already clearly too warm. In the west and southwest of Germany it should be up to 35 degrees on Wednesday, sometimes even 36 degrees are possible. According to Jung, the forecast of a cooling off from Thursday is not yet entirely certain. Apparently there could be showers and thunderstorms.

“It remains very exciting overall. There is only one thing you can hold onto now. After two too cold months in a row, June brings the exact opposite: a month that is clearly too warm. Until the end of the month we usually stay in the area of ​​warm summer air masses. There is no sheep cold this year, ”says weather expert Jung. (jsch)

List of rubric lists: © Oliver Berg / dpa