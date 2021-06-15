Sergio Perez spent the post-Baku very calmly. In one fell swoop he achieved his first success at the wheel of Red Bull, saved the team’s stage balance and climbed to third place in the World Championship.

“I think the victory was a boost for the whole team – commented Checo – Max deserved the victory for what he showed, it was only bad luck that stopped him, but I think it was important to be aware that there are two cars that can fight for the championship ”.

Perez then revealed that Baku’s success also came thanks to his departure… wrong. “When I was told that we would leave for the final two laps with the traditional start – Sergio admitted – I thought I had everything to lose. I was first, and I could only worsen my position, so I tried to concentrate on the start but for several reasons it wasn’t good. “

“In hindsight, the not perfect start proved to be a lucky circumstance, because considering Lewis’s brake problems, if I had been in front of him at the first corner I don’t know what would have happened! After the race I spoke to Stefano (Domenicali) and I said ‘you really like the show!’ and he said ‘well, it was great for the fans’. “

Albon’s contribution

Now the focus is on Paul Ricard, a track where Max Verstappen expects Mercedes to return to the highest levels. “I’ve been in Formula 1 for several years now – commented Perez – and I know that a lot of things can happen. The important thing is to continue with your head down and work on ourselves making sure we maximize the potential of our car ”.

Checo also wanted to underline the contribution that Alexander Albon is guaranteeing, that is the driver Perez has stolen from with his arrival in Red Bull: “Alex is working a lot both on the simulator and with the engineers. I remember that when I arrived in the team I certainly didn’t expect him to be so open towards me, instead he explained to me how the car works and was very kind from day one. It’s something I really appreciated, just as I appreciate the contribution he is guaranteeing to the whole team ”.