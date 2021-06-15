Sergio Perez spent the post-Baku very calmly. In one fell swoop he achieved his first success at the wheel of Red Bull, saved the team’s stage balance and climbed to third place in the World Championship.
“I think the victory was a boost for the whole team – commented Checo – Max deserved the victory for what he showed, it was only bad luck that stopped him, but I think it was important to be aware that there are two cars that can fight for the championship ”.
Perez then revealed that Baku’s success also came thanks to his departure… wrong. “When I was told that we would leave for the final two laps with the traditional start – Sergio admitted – I thought I had everything to lose. I was first, and I could only worsen my position, so I tried to concentrate on the start but for several reasons it wasn’t good. “
“In hindsight, the not perfect start proved to be a lucky circumstance, because considering Lewis’s brake problems, if I had been in front of him at the first corner I don’t know what would have happened! After the race I spoke to Stefano (Domenicali) and I said ‘you really like the show!’ and he said ‘well, it was great for the fans’. “
Albon’s contribution
Now the focus is on Paul Ricard, a track where Max Verstappen expects Mercedes to return to the highest levels. “I’ve been in Formula 1 for several years now – commented Perez – and I know that a lot of things can happen. The important thing is to continue with your head down and work on ourselves making sure we maximize the potential of our car ”.
Checo also wanted to underline the contribution that Alexander Albon is guaranteeing, that is the driver Perez has stolen from with his arrival in Red Bull: “Alex is working a lot both on the simulator and with the engineers. I remember that when I arrived in the team I certainly didn’t expect him to be so open towards me, instead he explained to me how the car works and was very kind from day one. It’s something I really appreciated, just as I appreciate the contribution he is guaranteeing to the whole team ”.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
1/20
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 1 position, is cheered by the members of the Aston Martin team
2/20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
3/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 2nd place, Red Bull Racing representative, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st place, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 3rd place, on the podium
4/20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
5/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, pit stop
6/20
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st classified, celebrates upon arrival at the Parco Chiuso
7/20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B at the restart
8/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, wins the Azerbaijan GP
9/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 2nd place, Red Bull trophy delegate, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st place, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 3rd place, on the podium
10/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 1st classified, takes the checkered flag to the delight of his team at the pit wall
11/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st classified, on the podium
12/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st classified, celebrates in the Parc Fermé with his team
13/20
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
14/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
15/20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
16/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
17/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
18/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
19/20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
20/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
