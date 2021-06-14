The General Pension and Social Security Authority reported that the social insurance umbrella expands with insurance protection to cover the risks of old age, disability, death, work injuries and occupational diseases, in the event that the insured is exposed (while working) to any disease or injury that may cause him total or partial disability, noting that That these diseases and injuries are covered by social insurance, so that if the insured is exposed to them and hinders his ability to work, he is referred to retirement and the retirement pension is paid to him based on the reason for the end of service in accordance with the controls and provisions.

The authority stated that the law recognized the entitlement of the insured to a pension due to retirement due to unhealthy fitness for service if his service ended due to a total disability that permanently prevents him from practicing any profession or work he earns from, or his service ends due to health unfitness to serve for any other reason, such as contracting an illness. of occupational diseases.

She pointed out that these cases need to be proven by the decision of the medical committee concerned with pension affairs, so that the decision of the committee is prior to the date of the end of service of the insured, and it is required that the disability be proven during the period of the insured’s coverage of the provisions of Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments, and that the disability is not The insured had a disability before being appointed and registered with the Authority, unless his health condition worsened due to this disability, which led to the termination of his service and this was proven by the decision of the committee.

The authority stated that occupational disease is a disease that is common among workers in a profession or group of professions without others. Federal Law No. (8) of 1980 regulating work relations between the employee and his employer determined the nature of these diseases, and the percentage of disability resulting from the disease is estimated. The occupational disease is recognized by the Medical Committee for Pensions Affairs. The disease is considered an occupational disease if it appears to the insured during the practice of the profession or within a year from the date of leaving work.

The Authority clarified that the work injury means the injury resulting from an accident that the insured is exposed to while performing his work or because of it, or the injury as a result of an accident that the insured is exposed to during the period of going to work or returning from it, or an occupational disease resulting from the nature of the resources used in the work, or Death resulting from overwork or overwork.

The law also defines partial disability as any disability that would permanently affect the ability of the insured to work in his original profession or earning in general, resulting from a work injury, and this is proven by a decision of the competent medical committee after the condition is stabilized.

As for total disability, it is any disability that permanently prevents the insured from practicing any profession or work that he earns, and this is proven by a decision of the competent medical committee after the condition is stabilized. Loss of legs or loss of an arm and a leg and cases of mental illness, or chronic and incurable diseases for which a decision is issued by the Minister of Health.

The authority pointed out that if the insured has exhausted all possible means of treatment and any case of disability applies to him or it is proven that he has any of these occupational diseases, he can then submit a medical retirement application, noting that the application is submitted in the government sector by the employer directly to The medical committee concerned with proving these cases, and the request is submitted on behalf of the insured who works in the private sector to the Pensions Authority, which in turn refers the request to the committee after all documents are completed.



