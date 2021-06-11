Pensions The clutter of Elo, which manages Finnish pension billions, was revealed to be larger than expected, enhanced supervision continues

The Financial Supervision Authority ordered the lawyer to continue his work at the employment pension company Elo, which manages approximately EUR 27 billion in pension assets. Fiva tripled its assessment of the need for special supervision by an occupational pension company.

About The clutter of Elo, which manages 27 billion euros in pension assets, has been revealed to be larger than known. The Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) has decided to extend the role of its seconded agent until the matter is reassessed in April 2022.

With an agent, a lawyer Pekka Jaatinen took office in December 2021, the occupational pension company Elo announced the need for a re-examination of the agent “by” June 2021 at the latest.

Now The Financial Supervision Authority has found that the six-month period initially set is not enough. Therefore, the supervisor has decided to continue the enhanced supervision of the employment pension company Elo and the pension billions.

According to Elo, the Financial Supervision Authority will review the need for an agent “no later than April 2022.” The target time now set has thus tripled from the original December 2020 estimate.

This is the first time that an occupational pension company has come under such heavy scrutiny.

Agent overtime means, in practice, his repair work at Elo is in progress. Attorney Jaatinen has made observations, for example, by attending Fiva’s representative at Board and management meetings, but decisions are made by the company’s Board of Directors and executive management.

Jaatinen has made observations and brought them to the attention of the Financial Supervisory Authority. It has been, among other things, to find out why the company’s board of directors and other management according to Fiva, acted incompetently and carelessly in the spring 2020 corona crisis.

the biggest the issue to be clarified is how the occupational pension company that invests public funds manages its risk management and other activities in general.

Last year, the Financial Supervision Authority found that Elo had violated a section of the Insurance Companies Act, according to which the company’s management must act diligently to promote the interests of the insurance company and especially the earnings-related pension insured.

Life opposed the appointment of an agent last year in full and still separately from the person proposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority, ie Pekka Jaat. Elo thought there were no problems with its operation.

Elo would have liked to choose a supervisor himself.

Since then, Elo’s message has changed and Jaatinen was welcomed – although Elo had no other option, as the law allows an agent to be appointed despite the company’s opposition.

The appointment of an agent was opposed in particular by the then CEO Satu Huber. Huber then resigned as CEO and was replaced by Veritas Pension Insurance’s CEO. Carl Petterssonwho will take office in the fall.

The final impetus for Huber’s sudden departure was the findings of Pekka Jaatinen, a supervisor appointed by the Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva), which showed that the administration of an employment pension company could not be restored without a major management overhaul. Too much power had accumulated for the CEO.

Alolla in addition to the order appointing an agent, there have been difficulties in understanding other messages from the supervisor. Among other things, the Financial Supervision Authority had to require Elo twice for a reorganization plan. The earnings-related pension company’s first plan, submitted in April 2020, was rejected due to shortcomings.

The new Elo plan, sent at the beginning of May 2020, was approved at the Fiva Management Team meeting on June 16, 2020 – even scantly.

Elo has communicated to the public that from the customers ’point of view, everything is fine.

“Elo’s customers’ insurance and pensions are in good care, ”Elo said in a press release as well as in December 2020 and will say the same in June 2021.