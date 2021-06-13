The General Pension and Social Security Authority announced the launch of a campaign to raise awareness of the rules and provisions related to retirement for lack of health fitness for work, or what is known as medical retirement.

The campaign, which comes under the slogan “Today’s insurance protects you from tomorrow’s risks”, will focus on introducing the concept of medical retirement in the Pensions Law, the cases that may require retirement for unfitness to work, the nature of diseases that may be a reason for retirement due to unhealthy fitness for work, and the definition of work injuries and their types The steps that the insured must take if he is exposed to any kind of disability, whether due to a work injury or without it, and the pension entitlement rates resulting from medical retirement.

Hanan Al-Sahlawi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector, explained that the campaign comes within the framework of the authority’s awareness efforts to enhance insurance awareness among the groups covered by the law about the most specialized topics in the law that may not be fully known to the public, noting that the aim of these campaigns is to draw the public’s attention to The importance of knowledge of the provisions of the law in general, as social insurance is one of the main variables that contribute to influencing the course of the professional and social life of the insured and their families.

Al-Sahlawi called on all categories of beneficiaries and the public in general to follow the campaign through various media, in addition to following up on the authority’s accounts on social media sites /GPSSAAE/ on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, noting that the public’s interaction with the campaign by asking more questions and inquiries contributes to enriching The campaign to achieve the desired goals of its launch.