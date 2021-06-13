Quota 100 ends at the end of the year, from 2022 it is no longer possible to retire early with 62 years of age and 38 of contributions, including redemptions or reunions. While waiting for the Minister of Labor to convene the tables for the new Pension Reform, alternative measures are being studied to ensure flexibility when leaving the world of work, such as Quota 41, the Brunetta slide and the Orlando slide.

The application for retirement Quota 100, once the right has accrued by the deadline of 31 December 2021, it can continue to be presented at any time. Therefore, those who meet the requirements envisaged within this year can submit the application even later, even once the experimentation has ended. This is because the right crystallizes as provided for by Legislative Decree 4/2019, article 14, paragraph 1, which established Quota 100. Therefore, workers who perfect the requirements in the period between 2019 and 2021 can obtain this pension formula in any time after the expected floating window opens. The response times of the social security institution with respect to the question are not relevant, as long as the INPS certifies the possession of all the requirements.

At the end of Quota 100, for those who cannot benefit from other facilitated early retirement formulas, such as the Woman Option and the Social APe, for which extensions, even in the long term, are foreseen for the retirement of 15-year-olds, or Quota 41 for precocious children, Fornero requirements are in force: 67 years of age with at least 20 contributions for the old-age pension and at least 42 years and 10 months of contributions (one less for women) for the anticipated one.

With the next maneuver, however, a new pension reform should also take shape. Among the hypotheses under study are:

for the public employment, incentives to favor the generational turnover for a more effective functioning of the offices of the Public Administration with the so-called “Brunetta slide”: public employees could retire with 62 years of age and a possible penalty of the check with the fully contributory calculation;

Quota 102, which would make it possible to retire with requirements similar to Quota 100 but more sustainable for the pension funds, that is 64 years of age and 38 of contributions, to which the adjustments to life expectancy would be added;

Quota 41, which provides for early retirement with 41 years of contributions without a personal requirement;

Quota 92 proposed for some time by Graziano Delrio (Pd) as an alternative to Quota 100: it would provide 30 years of contributions and 62 of age, with calculation entirely with the contributory system of the social security treatment, penalization currently not provided for Quota 100;

Orlando slide, which provides for the expansion of the expansion contract to allow workers to retire up to 5 years earlier (60 months) than the requirements ordinarily required for old-age or early retirement.

source www.pmi.it