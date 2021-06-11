International PEN, a world organization of writers, urged the Venezuelan authorities to “Put an end to arbitrary detentions” of writers and journalists critical of the regime of Nicolás Maduro, after the arrest he suffered Rafael Rattia for an opinion article published in the newspaper El Nacional of that country.

On Thursday 3 of this month, Rattia was detained by Monagas state police who raided his house and confiscated more than 60 books, a notebook, two telephones and other valuables.

The writer was arrested two days and, according to public information, last Sunday was charged with the crime of “incitement to hatred” for writing and publishing an article on the former Minister of Education, Aristóbulo Istúriz, entitled “The millionaire teacher.”

To accuse him, the authorities used as a legal instrument the “Law of Hate”, which promotes punishment for anyone who “encourages, promotes or incites hatred.”

“The Venezuelan authorities must put an end to arbitrary detentions, house searches and equipment confiscation from independent writers and journalists as a means of silencing critical voices”, PEN International remarked in a statement.

“These acts of the Venezuelan government against freedom of expression they are unacceptable. They become evidence of how the government has expanded its methods of intimidation against independent journalists and authors to silence criticism. It would seem that thinking differently is a crime in Venezuela”Warned Salil Tripathi, Chairman of the Writers in Prison Committee of PEN International.

Rattia was released on criminal charges and his belongings have not been returned. Its about third Venezuelan writer arrested this year by the Maduro regime after publishing a note or criticism against public officials.

In March, Milagros Mata-Gil and Juan Manuel Muñoz had been arrested for writing and disseminating an article.

In 2018, PEN International published the report “Venezuela: Literature and journalism, an act of resistance”, which shows the deterioration of freedom of expression and the increasing physical, police, institutional and legal threats leading to censorship.

The world organization of writers renewed its request to the Government of Venezuela to:

“End the arrests of critical journalists and writers.”

“Return the belongings to the writer Rafael Rattia and release him from charges to whom he was charged ”.

“Respect its international obligations to defend fundamental human rights as a State Party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.”

“Respect and guarantee human rights in the country, including the rights that protect free expression, protest, assembly and access to information and the internet. “

“Repeal any laws that obstruct freedom of expression and the right of every Venezuelan citizen to freedom of thought ”.

“Refrain from using direct and indirect pressure mechanisms designed to silence the work of writers and journalists, in accordance with Principle 13 of the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression of the IACHR ”.

LP