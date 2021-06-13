Pedro Suárez Vértiz announced with emotion that he is already vaccinated against COVID-19. This Friday, June 12, the staff of the Minsa arrived at the home of the national artist to place the second dose.

Via Facebook, the interpreter of “When you think about coming back” told about the process of his immunization and his pleasant experience with the nurses.

“I am already 100% vaccinated! Yesterday two young nurses arrived at my home at nine o’clock at night. Ingrid Villafuerte and Liliana Flores. Very attentive, jovial, dressed from head to toe in their biosafety suit as required by the protocol, and briefcase in hand to put my second dose against covid, due to my special state of health, “he wrote in his post.

“First they took my data to verify if it was my person (with laughter obviously), then they proceeded to prepare and display the dose. They disinfected the area where they were going to place the vaccine and proceeded to place it, which only lasted a few thousandths of seconds, I didn’t even notice. The attention was very fast and pleasant ”, he continued.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz completed his immunization against COVID-19. Photo: capture Pedro Suárez Vértiz Facebook

In addition, Pedro Suárez Vértiz thanked him for the kind attention to him and his family, especially his wife. “They gave us directions in case there were side effects. They were very professional in solving all her doubts for my wife, that is why I am calmer and very grateful, because like me, many people with serious and rare diseases already hope to receive the vaccine and thus be immunized, “he said.

ONPE clarifies to Pedro Suárez Vértiz why the votes cannot be seen in the 2021 elections

Pedro Suárez Vértiz joined the large number of Peruvians who demand transparency in the 2021 presidential elections and demanded to see the votes, as well as the broadcast of the audiences of the challenged votes.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz received the response from ONPE, after asking to see the votes for the 2021 presidential elections. Photo: Pedro Suárez Vértiz / Instagram

At the request of the singer, the National Office of Electoral Processes decided to explain why it is not possible to view the material. “Pedro, remember that the ballot papers are destroyed after the vote,” said the entity on Twitter.

