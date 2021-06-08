This Tuesday, around ten o’clock at night, Spanish President Pedro Sánchez will arrive in Argentina on an official visit that will begin the next day and will last less than eight hours.

It is the first time that Sánchez has made a state visit to our country, although he was in Buenos Aires in 2018 for the G20 meeting, and he does so a month after receiving Argentine President Alberto Fernández in Madrid.

Sánchez arrives in Buenos Aires after having announced an internationalization plan for the Spanish economy that he will allocate 4,500 million euros to Latin America and that “places Argentina as one of the priority countries”, were his words.

“A critical moment”

In the environment of the Spanish head of government, however, they recognize that Argentina is going through a “critical moment” both sanitary and economic.

The folder with figures about our country that the team traveling with Sánchez distributed among the delegation indicates that Argentina decreased by 10 percent in 2020 and that the public deficit went from -4.5 to -8.9. That public debt represents 103 percent of GDP and that inflation is 36 percent.

In 2018, Spanish investments in Argentina were 9,800 million euros.

Antonio Garamendi, president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), an organization that brings together public and private companies, accompanies Pedro Sánchez on this Latin American tour that begins in Argentina and includes a view of Costa Rica.

-How much does the antecedent of what happened with Repsol in Argentina, when the State expropriated YPF from the Spanish company, weigh when deciding where to invest?

-We cannot ignore that some past experiences do not help and that we must avoid that they can be repeated in the future. In general, international trust and credibility are variables that cost much more to build than to destroy. For this reason, countries must avoid any type of action that breaks the essential framework for international investment, especially those that affect the guarantee and defense of private property.

-Why invest in Argentina at a time when several multinationals are leaving the country?

-The relations between Spain and Argentina are based on a common history, culture and language that extends to all areas, where of course the economic and business play a very prominent role. In this relationship, the Spanish commercial offer is well valued by Argentines, although it is true that it faces trade barriers.



-In the current context, how is a stable investment achieved?

-To achieve a stable and sustained investment over time by Spanish and European companies, the entry into force of the Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mercosur is of great importance to us, an advanced agreement that not only provides for a tariff disarmament, but incorporates transcendental chapters in the areas related to investment, services, public procurement, intellectual property, regulatory cooperation or sustainability. Aspects, all of them, very relevant, since they establish an institutional and regulatory framework that would provide greater security and predictability to our investments.

-What legal framework is necessary to encourage Spanish investments in Argentina and Latin America?

– Precisely, if we talk about promoting elements that favor investment or that legal framework to which it refers, the experiences of other countries indicate that if you want to be an important investment destination you have to bet on legal security, macroeconomic stability and the favorable climate for business and private property.

– What is your vision of Latin America?

-In these moments, the vision of any region is marked by the incidence of Covid-19. In this case, Latin America is one of the worst hit regions in the world. Now it is necessary to accelerate the vaccination of the population, an issue that is vital to finish overcoming the pandemic in all aspects. That said, the future of Latin America will be marked by the ability of countries to rebuild their human capital, reduce unemployment and public debt and, finally, re-boost the productive fabric. On the other hand, at CEOE we see Latin America as an ally when it comes to developing the challenges that lie ahead, such as the Paris Agreement or the commitments of the 2030 Agenda.

-Is it a profitable region for Spain?

-To this day, the figures show that Argentina has always been a region in which Spain has always had a strong commitment, as they maintain an intense bilateral relationship, marked by migratory flows, Spanish investment, trade and tourism . According to data provided by the Secretary of State for Commerce, Spain is the 2nd largest foreign investor in Argentina, only behind the US, and the Latin American country represents the third destination of Spanish investment with 10 percent of the total and a value of 1,509 million euros. In fact, Spanish investment appears in all sectors: financial services, telecommunications, metallurgy, manufacture of iron products, steel, manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products and manufacture of motor vehicles and trailers.

