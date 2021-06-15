After failing to get past the draw against Sweden (0-0), today the Spanish team had to give a press conference, also with a view to the next game, on Friday against Poland. The chosen one has been Pedri, the youngest of the group. The Barcelona player thanked him to all his coaches before you start, and then you’ve talked about his debut, on the criticism of Morata or on how the duel against the Poles is faced, among other things:
Bad condition of the lawn: “It is no excuse, we have not tied for the grass. But it was not in the best conditions. I hope that for the next game it will be better”
How is Morata: “He feels very good, he is very strong in the head. He is a great player, he gives us a lot, he is calm, he knows that goals come alone and I am sure they will enter alone “
Whistles to the selection: “It is much better to play when people applaud you than when they whistle. I want to stay with the people who applauded us, who are going to help us much more than take the bad stuff.”
Whistles as extra motivation: “As I said, we have a very good group and I think things will work out by themselves with time. If we play the same game against Poland they will come in and I think Morata knows how to cope and the next game will score.”
Yesterday’s match: “For me it was a game that we dominated from beginning to end. They also had two that we were lucky they didn’t enter, but I think we had many opportunities and if we continue to have them the goal will enter”
“I did not expect to be here, I am very grateful for that”
Personal growth: “I did not imagine being here, much less starting in the first match of the Eurocup and grateful as I have said.”
Best friends: “We have a magnificent group, but we always talk with Ferran about everything that happens to us and we try to keep a cool head.”
Poland: “We are Spain, we have the demand to win. We have to do the same, create many opportunities as we did and score three points”
