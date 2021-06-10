The Andalusian Health Authorities have requested venues from town halls where PCRs can be given to take the load off Hospital Santa Ana and medical centers.

They have approached towns on the Costa Tropical, as well as La Alpujarra and consequently, both Almuñécar and Motril have offered such locations.

In the case of Motril, the Town Hall has ceded the The Matraquilla Civic Center, which is located on the Coronation Square so that medical staff can carry out PCR testing, as well as fast testing.

Until now they were carried out in the medical center on Salobreña Avenue. This had been a little chaotic as the building is undergoing building work.

The Health Authorities have been in conversations with the Almuñécar Town Hall but as yet no suitable location has been agreed.

