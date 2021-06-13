The Ministry of Interior stated that it has provided a service for paying violations of precautionary measures through its smart application (MOIUAE) for smart phones, by using the identity number, passport or unified number.

And the competent authorities in the emirates of the country announced during the last period thousands of violations of the precautionary measures in place, and intensified inspection and control campaigns to ensure the implementation of preventive and precautionary measures and instructions to limit the spread of the (Covid-19) virus, and to preserve public health.

It included violations due to unauthorized gatherings, warnings of commercial and food establishments, and precautionary closures, and it included individuals, commercial establishments, shops, barbershops, restaurants, food stores, and others.

It is noteworthy that the Federal Public Prosecution has provided an electronic service that enables individuals and institutions operating in the country to file a grievance against the administrative penalty for violating the precautionary measures and instructions imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus, in accordance with the penalties included in the list of violations and administrative penalties and its amendments. The complaint service for a fine for violating the precautionary measures for the “Covid-19” virus can be submitted through the website of the Federal Public Prosecution or through the smart application of the Public Prosecution available on the Google Play and Apple Store platforms.

This service is free and must be accompanied by a memorandum of the reasons for the grievance and the required documents. It is permitted to submit the grievance within 15 days from the date of notification of the violation to the customer, otherwise the request will not be considered after the expiry of this period.

After reviewing the grievance, the Public Prosecution may decide to accept or reject it, or reduce the violation.



