It has been eight years since we played PayDay 2 and its third installment is getting more begging than fans would like due to the many problems that Starbreeze has gone through. But Payday 3 goes ahead, and we have new details that we tell you in this first contact with the game.

During the presentation of Koch Media’s new distribution label, Prime Matter, we were able to see, and know, new details of Payday 3. The team at Starbreeze Studios, who showed their great enthusiasm to be part of the new distribution label of the distributor, affirms that PayDay 3 will be “the ultimate (virtual) bank robbery experience.” To create this new installment of the saga they have used Classic movies heists for inspiration and ideas. This new title wants to let the player experience all the frenzy and adrenaline that is secreted by constantly living under the feeling that we can be caught red-handed while we’re on the (maybe) wrong side of the law.

With a band that will be armed to the teeth and, above all, with a good plan in mind; the spirit behind this Payday 3 stays true to the essence of the original game from 2011 but, above all, it takes the best of Payday 2, which was released two years later. Starbreeze has been collecting all the feedback from the “muggers” community (as they have affectionately called it) loyal to the brand and this has helped them to take another step towards creating “the ultimate robbery experience”.

PayDay 3 is set in a world that will be an exaggerated reflection of the society in which we live where the law is preserved thanks to the work of the forces of order. It is precisely there where our robbers come into play, ready to transform this order into chaos, bypassing any type of law that tries to stop them. PayDay 3 promises to bring players a good handful of strong emotions through his particular group of heroes? The gang that we will control will be able to get into a sea of ​​bullets only to fulfill their objective.

PayDay 3 will pick up the legacy of the saga in its plot

Payday 3 promises to be more raw than previous gamesThe events that this third installment narrates will have a lot to do with what happened in the previous titles. The reputation of our group of robbers has grown over the years, especially as they have targeted more risky, valuable and far-reaching targets. How could it be less, all this is maintained in this new installment. Starbreeze promises that in PayDay 3 we will see “very crazy plans with very ambitious goals”. This will bring with it a increased level of challenges, which will be increasingly difficult, so it will be more difficult for the user than ever to make the band emerge victorious.

The experiences lived in the previous installments have made the group “more and more united”. In the context of this new game, it seems that our protagonists are living a life apart from society, moving through the underworld, mixing with other criminals, among whom, according to the study, we will find both allies and enemies. In fact, this installment promises to be more crude than the previous ones, fundamentally because the members of the band have already reached a point of no return, they have nothing to fear, and no one to worry about, something that will lead them to launch themselves without fear. to complete new robberies. Even so, it seems that surprises await us in this title, as the members of the band will discover that they will not have a break as such and that the weak have to give way to those who are really prepared.

8 years since Payday 2! And we will still have to wait a little longer: until 2023.

Starbreeze Studios has very much in mind the legacy they have built with the two previous installments of the franchise and seek to expand it on the basis of what has already been formed to create what will be, according to them, “an epic experience”. They say that millions of players have already joined the PayDay 3 family. Currently, on Steam, the franchise has the largest active player base on the platform, having captivated more than two and a half million players.

10 Years of PayDay: The Heist

The PayDay franchise meets 10 years in 2021, but according to its developers, this has only just begun. Thanks to the efforts of the development team, the collaboration with Prime Matter and, above all, “the support of the gaming community”, they can look to the future with great hope after overcoming a very difficult financial situation after the launch of Overkill’s The Walking. Dead.

PayDay 3 is expected to launch in 2023 with UE 4 as the graphics engineWithout a doubt, Starbreeze is ambitious with this proposal, and I am looking forward to seeing PayDay 3 more in depth and meeting the most iconic group of thieves in the history of video games, with permission from the protagonists of GTA V. Despite their announcement, the launch of PayDay 3 is not yet on the near horizon. As a preview of what is to come, a first image of the game was shown: a disturbing art in which we see how the group of thieves scans the horizon from a watchtower they have reached thanks to a helicopter, as well as another image of the group in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. It is certainly not a big deal, but after years of silence, it is a joy to see that the project is progressing.

Its release date is scheduled by 2023, and we can already confirm that it will work with the Unreal Engine 4. In short, PayDay 3 is the evolution of everything we have seen so far in this series of cooperative action. It promises to be a first-person shooter action game set in an environment with a certain Hollywood flair, something that will allow players to experience the feeling of being a true first-level criminal. Without detaching from the mode cooperative online, the game will arrive on PC and consoles without having specified which ones yet, if it will be intergenerational or will bet squarely on the new generation.