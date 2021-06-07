TV presenter Lyaysan Utyasheva announced the end of the Bolero dance show. The wife of the Russian comedian Pavel Volya Instagram also promised to announce a new show with her participation soon.

“Our last show took place yesterday. I don’t believe it yet. All good things must come to an end at some point, ”she said. According to Utyasheva, the show was a dream come true for her.

She thanked everyone who helped with the project. “For me, Bolero is more than just a show. It will forever remain in my heart. But the time has come to close this door and open a new one, ”concluded the presenter.

Earlier, Utyasheva named the amount she needed for a quiet life. She noticed that she would live in peace on 50 thousand rubles a month, since she practically did not visit restaurants and bought food in the market.

Laysan Utyasheva is an Honored Master of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, she completed her sports career in 2006. In 2012 she married Pavel Volya. The couple are raising two children – son Robert and daughter Sophia. After finishing her career in sports, Utyasheva became a TV presenter and sports commentator.