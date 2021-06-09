The actor of Back to the neighborhood He decided to talk about his state of health after suffering an accident that forced him to be absent from the popular television series on América Televisión. Paul Martin recounted how the accident happened that took him away from television screens.

As indicated in his official account of Instagram, was carrying a heavy concrete block on the roof of a building, but dropped it in an attempt to protect his family from a falling umbrella.

This accident caused a severe foot injury. “The bone was pulverized, I spent a month with a nail, I almost lost part of my finger. The matter was really complicated, “he said on the platform.

Despite the complexity, Paul Martin indicated to his thousands of followers that he is already more recovered and showed his excitement to soon return to the recordings of Back in the neighborhood.

“It no longer swells, I am already treading and it is progress. (…) The most difficult thing is over, happily. We continue to recover to come back stronger, ”he said.

Weeks ago, the Peruvian artist stated that he missed playing his character in fiction: “Here, missing the neighborhood, missing recording, missing the day-to-day with my colleagues, with the directors, with the production team. (…) I really miss a lot getting into the skin of ‘Pichón’, recording with my family ”.

Paul martin He also referred to the election day of the last June 6. He was proud of the participation of older adults in the elections.

