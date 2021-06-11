Patry Jordan, entrepreneur and content creator, she was ten years ahead of what is today a global trend, thus becoming the most important virtual trainer internationally with more than 12 million subscribers and more than 2 million people who train with it every day. But like all sports enthusiasts, she also considers herself to be from the motor world. Cars “for me are much more than a tool to move, in fact, I demand a lot when choosing a car for me,” he detailed to this newspaper.

She got her driving license “at 18 years old, I already told you that I am passionate,” she stands out with laughter, and nostalgically recalls her first car, a New Beetle. He has many good memories of this model, “many. He was always with me, and the truth is that I keep very good memories of that time.”

Currently driving a Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid, “and I can only tell you that I am delighted,” he emphasizes. What he likes the most about this little guy “is that he is super compact on the outside but spacious on the inside. Driving is very comfortable and safe, apart from the fact that it has an electric hybrid motor that allows less pollution and fuel savings “.

What’s more, his current car responds to what he expected before acquiring it, “he has even surpassed it. In addition, he has been named Car of the Year in Europe in 2021. It will be for a reason!”, He says. As an entrepreneur and ‘influencer’ she always looks for perfection, and when choosing a car she “puts everything in the balance”, aesthetics, mechanics and emissions. “For me it has to have aesthetics, it has to be respectful with the environment and it has to have good mechanics,” he details.

Jordan, which is one of those he likes “to be a passenger and I like to driveAs a passenger, the important thing is to change (and is that “normally” she is confident, “I like to enjoy the journey”) “, she assures, she keeps in her garage” we have two cars, three motorcycles (the motocross , the day-to-day one and a slightly larger one), and two bikes. And if we go with everything with two wheels, we also have a scooter and inline skates. “” At home we really like the whole engine issue, “he adds.

Finally, he considers that a “yes” car says a lot about its owner: “I think the car goes a lot with the personality of the person who drives it, and mine always keeps up with me, and look how difficult it is!”, he points out between laughs.