Euro 2020-2021 The Czech, with a shot from 49 meters, scored the goal with the furthest shot in the history of the European Championship

Scotland was upset at the start of the second half in search of a quick equalizer in the match against the Czech Republic when Patrik Schik decided to invent the Euro Cup goal. The Czech controlled a ball in the center of the field, saw a free field when he caught the local team out of position and did not think about it, with a shot from 49 meters that became the goal with the furthest shot in the entire history of the European Championship.

After having already been the protagonist in the first half with a header that put the Czech Republic ahead, the Bayer Leverkusen footballer entered the history of the tournament with that parable that completely surprised local goalkeeper David Marshall, too early like to retreat in time to stop that hit from practically the center of the field.

Until today, the record that remained in force It was Gordillo’s goal against Denmark in the 1988 Euro Cup, with a launch from 34 meters, a distance that has been completely overcome with Schik’s foot strike from 49 meters that has silenced a Hampden Park that dreamed of Scotland’s premiere in the continental tournament, but that has been totally surpassed by the Republic Czech and for Schik’s scoring show.