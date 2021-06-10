Patricio Parodi worried his fans when he told that he suffered a car accident. Through social networks, the reality boy showed how his car was after the event and clarified that he is in good health.

“I was shocked, but all good, guys. Do not worry, rather thank you for writing, it was only material damage, “said the ‘warrior’ in a video of Instagram next to Flavia Laos.

Hours later, the 27-year-old model shared images of the chiropractic session he had to relieve a contracture he suffered aboard his car.

Patricio Parodi: “What interests me if Castillo leaves and closes EEG”

Patricio Parodi expressed his discomfort after a netizen questioned him about an alleged closure of the reality show This is war if the presidential candidate Pedro Castillo won the 2021 presidential elections.

“Brother, get me out of This is war. What interests me if Castillo leaves and the program closes, that’s the least of it. I have my hands and I can work on other things ”, commented the model.

“If this is war is over, then it’s over. Am I going to die because it’s over? This is war? (…) Your hatred and your fear brutalizes you, “he added.

Patricio Parodi, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.