The head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, anticipated that she will maintain the accusation made against the national government for alleged return requests to Pfizer for the purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus while warning that the one who should give explanations is President Alberto Fernández.

A few days before the mediation hearing for the lawsuit that the head of state presented against the former Minister of Security, scheduled for next Friday, the controversy was renewed. “The one who must retract is the President de la Nación, because he has to explain to the Argentine people why he left Argentina without vaccines, having the possibility of having them, “replied Bullrich when asked whether he intended to rectify his version or continue with the trial.

“From the day I made the complaint, the President spoke, Ginés González García did, who said he had had a lot of meetings with Pfizer “, argued the former minister of the government of Mauricio Macri.

In statements to The Nation +, Bullrich also pointed out that the former Minister of Health explained in his last public statements that “the law (on vaccines) evidently they made it to measure“of what was requested by the US laboratory.” The search for local development is something that Ginés González García has recognized, “he added.

“The president when he speaks, I’m going to answer you“, anticipated the former official, who confirmed that she will participate in the hearing that will be held on Friday via Zoom.

In this context, the president of the PRO reproached the president for the decision to move forward with the lawsuit. “Alberto Fernández is making a trial of me because he thinks I was attacking him. They said about me that he had made Santiago Maldonado disappear and I never tried anyone“he protested.

Likewise, Bullrich stated that “the truth has to be defended by its own means, when one engages in political action.” “The President of the Nation does not have to go (to a trial), he would have to win the truth in his facts. The facts show that he lied to the Argentine people“, he finished.

The President filed a civil action against Bullrich for alleged defamation, after the leader accused the Government of seeking “returns” of the Pfizer laboratory in exchange for a purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Previously, the former Minister of Health Ginés González García had also made a presentation against the head of the PRO for her to retract the accusations against her.

After Bullrich’s statements, the laboratory itself came out to deny it and indicated in a statement that “it has not received requests for undue payments,” a statement that it later held in a meeting it held with legislators in the National Congress.

In the audience with the laboratories convened by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, last week, the manager of Pfizer, Nicolás Vaquer, insisted that “at no time was there a request for improper payments or stocks of intermediaries” in the negotiations with Argentina for vaccines and affirmed that the Pfizer laboratory “has no interest in intervening with State assets.”

GRB