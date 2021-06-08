After the meeting he held this Monday with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta at the Recoleta Cultural Center, where they both agreed tone down the public fight, Patricia Bullrich ratified her intentions to reduce tension in the Juntos por el Cambio intern and argued that the opposition should strengthen yourself as a “team”.

“I am neither old nor willing to fight for a position. The country does not deserve that Together for Change raise this. It must be solved yes or yes, in the best possible way, so that all the actors who can pull the car do it in the best way. Let’s see where everyone can shoot better. I adapt to whatever it is, “he said in an interview with TN.

In this way, the former Minister of Security of Mauricio Macri tried not to add a new controversy in his dispute with María Eugenia Vidal, who has not yet decided if it will be presented as a candidate in the City of Buenos Aires, although she did define that she will not fight for the position that Axel Kicillof holds today in the Province of Buenos Aires.

“That Vidal moves to another district does not help”, Had questioned the president of the PRO days ago. However, this Monday’s meeting -Bullrich arrived with Gerardo Milman, former Secretary of National Security, and Rodríguez Larreta was accompanied by Eduardo Macchiavelli, Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment- seems to have fulfilled its objective: show unity and moderate discussions through the media.

“I’m going to fight for causes and all Together for Change has to fight for causes. Let each one touch where they touch. I don’t feel like thinking that a choice between us is the most important thing, “Bullrich added now, lowering his tone.

Finally, he remarked: “If you have a team, let’s put all the people who can fight on the field. Are we all going to fight in the same place? Let’s spread out in the best wayLet’s all play We have people all over the country. I think there has to be a team. I feel that”.

