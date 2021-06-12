Rome (Reuters)

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his team’s patience with Turkey’s defensive performance was the key to winning 3-0 in the opening group matches of the European Football Championship last night, but he mocked his team’s presence among the favorites to win the title.

The first half ended in a goalless draw, after the Turkish defense frustrated the hosts who dominated the match, but Italy settled the victory, after scoring the first goal in the 53rd minute.

Mancini said: “We faced a lot of teams, they did what Turkey did tonight, they defended so hard and gave us a little space which made it difficult to score. The players were patient, we waited and kept playing and tried to score a goal, and when we succeeded the players gave a great performance.

The Italian coach added: The first half was not easy and in a match like this, even if Turkey puts all the players behind, when you score one goal in the first half, the game changes.

Italy striker Ciro Immobile, who scored the second goal after Turkey’s Merih Demiral opened his own net, agreed with his coach that the team had performed well.

He said: We were patient in the first half, Turkey is a strong team and upset a lot of the big teams, we tried to exhaust them by exchanging the ball right and left and trying to open their lines, unfortunately we were struggling to penetrate their defense, the fatigue seemed clear on Turkey after the break, after the first goal they gave us some space Then we showed our quality.

The victory put Italy in a strong position in the group, which also includes Switzerland and Wales, but Mancini laughed when asked if his country was among the favorites to win the tournament.

He said: “We did a good performance, it was important to start strong in Rome, and I think we satisfied everyone, whether the fans or all the Italians who watched the match, but there are still six matches before qualifying for the final and a lot of good teams.”