Great success for the Under 15 final four scheduled by FIGH last Sunday at Palacus. To win is Cassano Magnago

Genoa – Genoa has embraced Handball again. All this thanks to the precise will of the Italian Federation of Handball Games to assign the Final Four of the Under 15 Championship area 2 to the Ligurian capital. On Sunday, at the PalaCus in viale Gambaro, two teams from the Ligurian group, Ventimiglia and Imperia, and two teams from the Lombard-Piedmontese group, Cassano Magnago and Cologne, met. The semifinals saw Cassano win on the one hand, who overcame Imperia 23-12, and on the other Cologne, who beat Ventimiglia 30-21.

The Ligurian derby in the final for third place ended in favor of Ventimiglia (27-25 in comeback), who was also proclaimed regional champion. The final for the title of area champion saw Cassano win against Cologne by a large margin.

The two finalists, thanks to the Area ranking, thus access the national phase scheduled for July a Misano Adriatico where they will meet the best under 15 teams from all over Italy.

For the area manager 2 Paolo Baresi,“once again we manage to bring two teams to the national finals and it is a sign of the good health of the youth movement. This interregional phase was a success, we thought and wanted it in Genoa because we think it can be a city with great potential“.

Great satisfaction for the regional delegate Angiolo Chicco Veroli. “It was a fun day even if still without an audience but it couldn’t be done otherwise. Thanks to the Federation that believes in the development of our sport in Genoa ”. Important goals for the future. “Fortunately we are not starting from scratch because we are well established in the provinces of Imperia and Spezia with good numbers and well-trained technicians. We must also focus on a pole of action in Genoa and Savona to increase the level of Ligurian concentrations in area 2“.

