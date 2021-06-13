Pasión de gavilanes is the love story of the Reyes brothers with the Elizondo sisters that left its mark on the hearts of the public and catapulted its protagonists to fame.

This production was written by Julio Jimenez, prolific writer of mystery soap operas created for television, which have earned him the name of ‘Master of suspense’ or ‘Colombian Hitchcock’.

It’s the remake of the soap opera The still waters (1994) by the same author, which came to light in 2003 and broke audience records until its end in 2004.

What is Pasión de gavilanes about?

The brothers Juan, Oscar, Franco and Libia Reyes they flee their home after the murder of their parents and arrive in the city where they open a bakery. Her little sister Libia is in love with a rich landowner Bernardo Elizondo, a man much older than her and who also loves her.

When they find out about the courtship and that he is the owner of a farm, they object, but in the end they accept their relationship. What they don’t know is that Bernardo is married to Gabriela and has three daughters: Sara, Norma and Jimena.

Although Bernardo is in love with Libya, he knows that he could not marry her because Gabriela will never give him a divorce.

The young woman discovers that she is pregnant, so she decides to go in search of her partner. Upon arriving at the Elizondo house, she not only discovers that Bernardo has died, but Gabriela despises her, so she decides to end her life.

When the Reyes brothers find out everything, they swear to avenge their sister and they go to the farm to pose as bricklayers.

Upon meeting the Elizondo sisters, Oscar tries to convince his brothers to change their revenge plans and to seduce one of them to pay them in the same coin.

Who are the main actors in the novel?

Danna Garcia, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss Y Michel Brown. Also in the cast are Kristina Lilley, Juan Pablo Shuk, Juan Sebastián Aragón, Lorena Meritano and Zharick León as the antagonists.

Where to see the complete chapters of Pasión de gavilanes?

So that the wait is not so long, you can see the first full season of the telenovela on the streaming platform of Netflix.

How many chapters does Pasión de gavilanes have on Netflix?

The first season of Pasión de gavilanes consists of 188 chapters.

What is known of the second season?

That it will begin with a crime that will drag the Reyes family back because the subsequent investigation into the mysterious death of a teacher points to the children of one of the leading couples as possible culprits, which triggers a dramatic series of events to demonstrate their innocence.