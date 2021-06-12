This sequel will encompass the story 20 years after the Reyes brothers they made their lives alongside the Elizondo sisters. And it will begin with another tragic crime that once again shakes the Reyes family, which seems predestined for unfortunate events.

What is known so far about Pasión de Gavilanes 2?

What is known is that it will start with a crime that will drag the Reyes family back because the subsequent investigation into the mysterious death of a teacher points to the children of one of the leading couples as possible culprits, triggering a dramatic series of events to prove their innocence.

What about the cast and actors?

Yes OK Telemundo has not confirmed anything about the cast, the main actors over the last few years when asked if they would like to participate in a sequel to the soap opera have responded in the most diverse ways.

Mario cimarro has not hidden his desire to return to the skin of the impulsive Juan Reyes, but not yet confirmed. While your partner in fiction, Colombian actress Danna Garcia, who played Norma Elizondo, He assured that his participation in the production has not yet been closed, since the talks stopped a while ago and have not been resumed.

For his part Paola Rey, who gave life to Jimena Elizondo, Y Juan Alfonso Baptista, Oscar Reyes, if they have confirmed their participation in this second part.

However, not all of its protagonists are willing to participate in the long-awaited sequel. Colombian actress Natasha klauss, who embodied Sarita elizondo, said at the time the following: “I think that if today we get together and do Pasión de Gavilanes 2, I don’t know, because of those magical things in life, it would be beautiful, but it would be difficult.”

Regarding the actor who gave life to Franco Reyes, Michel Brown, it is a fact that he has not accepted the proposal that was made to him. Brown declared at the time: “It happens to me that I come across very interesting stories on my way and going back to an ancient story today does not appeal to me.”

Is there already a release date for Pasión de Gavilanes 2?

Telemundo reported that the second part of the successful telenovela will air, possibly between late 2021 and early 2022.

Where can you see Pasión de Gavilanes 2?

The new season will go down the chain Telemundo, still no release date.

Where can I see the complete chapters of Pasión de Gavilanes?

So that the wait does not become so long, you can see the first full season of the telenovela (188 chapters) on the streaming platform Netflix.