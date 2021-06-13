Deepening cooperation with Russia in the security sphere is one of the priorities for Armenia. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this on June 13.

“I want to present to you my vision of ensuring the security of our country. To ensure security, it is very important to further deepen relations between Armenia and Russia. We will continue to develop and deepen our strategic partnership with the Russian Federation, which is our number one security partner. Today we are in constant contact with our Russian partners to solve the problem in the Sotk-Khoznavar border section, ”Pashinyan said during a speech that was broadcast on Facebook.

The day before, congratulating the leadership of the Russian Federation on the Day of Russia, Pashinyan also announced the development of cooperation between the two countries and age-old friendly relations.

On June 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow expects the trilateral working group of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh to resume its work in the near future.

Prior to that, on May 27, Russia called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to peacefully resolve the controversial issues. On the morning of the same day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused the Armenian military of provocation on the border in the Kalbajar region. According to the ministry, Armenia has planted many antipersonnel mines that cause damage to the Azerbaijani side, and six Armenian servicemen were detained while trying to enter the country.

The situation on the border between the two countries escalated in mid-May. Armenia on May 13 accused Azerbaijan of encroaching on the sovereign territory of the country. According to Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani army crossed the state border, going 3.5 km inland, and tried to surround Lake Sevlich.

According to the trilateral agreement, which was signed at the end of a new round of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020, a road connecting Baku with the Nakhichevan exclave and Turkey should pass through the specified region.