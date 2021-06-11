W.hen he’s not giving press conferences, he’s on the phone, said Robert Habeck earlier this week. The green party leader meant the preparations for the party congress, which begins on Friday afternoon. The delegates should not only confirm Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor, but also vote on the election manifesto. There are 3280 amendments, which is why the Greens are now so hectic. There should be a compromise on as many points as possible in the last few meters. The delegates must vote on the other motions.

For the party executive committee, the negotiations are a balancing act, and the nervousness is correspondingly great. Most of the change requests come from the grassroots that the program wants to sharpen on the left: higher CO2 prices, higher minimum wages, nationwide rent caps. If the board of directors and the applicant meet in the middle, this would result in a considerable shift to the left. Baerbock and Habeck want to prevent that. Because even in the current version, some of the contents of the election manifesto are difficult to convey, at least outside of the green bubble.

This could be observed these days using the example of climate policy. The green leadership has not succeeded well enough in explaining their current concept of the CO2 price. If the price gets higher, it becomes even more difficult. Added to this is the sobering election result in Saxony-Anhalt, which made it clear to the Greens that the fight against the climate crisis is by no means as important to all citizens as it is to them.

The draft of the election program envisages an increase in the CO2 price from 25 euros to 60 euros per ton by 2023. There are no strict requirements for the time after that, there is only talk that the climate target for 2030 must be secured. The additional income is to be returned to the citizens in the form of energy money in order to cushion the burden socially. A group of applicants, on the other hand, want to increase the price per tonne of greenhouse gas emitted to 80 euros from 2021. In the next legislative period, according to the proposal, it should rise to 180 euros. The reason given is that at the party congress in Bielefeld 2019 a price of 60 euros had already been decided, and that one should not fall behind this decision. Katrin Göring-Eckardt, leader of the Greens, warned in the newspapers of the Funke media group: “We must not overburden anyone.” According to Michael Kellner, the Greens federal manager, this topic will be voted on at the weekend.

Tempo 30 in urban areas in the future?

The green federal executive also proceeds in the same way in the other cases in which the applicants do not move or do not move far enough. There will probably be a vote on the subject of the speed limit. In the draft version, the election program provides for a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on motorways, and municipalities are to be given the right to reverse the rule / exception ratio of the speed limit in localities. For various members of the Green Party, this does not go far enough. For example, there is an application to “introduce Tempo 30 in urban areas and, where the situation allows, enable Tempo 50”. Another group wants to allow a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour on motorways, 70 on country roads, and still others demand a speed limit of 120 km / h on motorways.