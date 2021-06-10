On Thursday (June 10th) there will be a partial solar eclipse in Germany. We explain when and how you can observe the natural phenomenon.

Munich – A rare phenomenon can be observed on Thursday afternoon: a partial solar eclipse. In the case of a partial solar eclipse, the moon only partially covers the sun, in contrast to a total solar eclipse. On June 10th, it covers a maximum of 21 percent of the sun. In Germany, the natural phenomenon can be observed between 11.30 a.m. and 1.40 p.m. However, only a small part of the sun in Germany turns black. The further north you are, the greater the partial solar eclipse. Six percent are covered in Munich, nine percent in Nuremberg, 17 percent in Hamburg and around 21 percent on Sylt.

Partial solar eclipse in Germany: don’t forget to protect your eyes

If you want to observe the partial solar eclipse, your eyes should be well protected. In order to be able to look directly into the sun without damaging the eyes, glasses with an extremely strong protective filter should be worn. “Normal sunglasses are not enough for this,” explains Ludger Wollring from the professional association of ophthalmologists. You can buy solar eclipse glasses with special filter foils in stores.

When will the next total solar eclipse come?

The last partial solar eclipse over Germany could be observed on March 20, 2015. The next partial solar eclipse will already take place next year, on October 25, 2022. However, even then the moon will only cover about 23 percent of the sun.

The last total eclipse in Germany was some time ago. On August 11, 1999, the moon completely covered the sun. The next total solar eclipse in Germany is still a long time coming and will not occur in our latitudes until September 2081.

Partial solar eclipse: Germany’s electricity grid operators are prepared

For solar energy, the solar eclipse could mean less electricity generation. Therefore, the power grid operators have prepared to feed electricity from other sources into the grid at short notice, according to the dpa. As a precaution, additional generation capacities have been contracted.

Since the sun is covered by the moon significantly less than in 2015, it is to be expected that generation could decline less sharply than in 2015, according to the Dortmund transmission system operator Amprion. Even if electricity generation with solar systems has risen sharply since 2015, less lack of generation has to be compensated for. After all, only a small part of the sun goes dark. The network operators assume that around one gigawatt of additional power will be required.

In the north of the world there is no partial solar eclipse to be seen, but rather an annular solar eclipse.

