A solar eclipse covers the northern hemisphere skies, Thursday, on a strip of about 500 kilometers that extends from Canada to Siberia and passes through Europe, where it will be only partial, but it poses a danger to the eyes.

At the height of the “annular eclipse”, the inhabitants of the Earth will see the moon slowly pass in front of the sun, transforming it for a few minutes into a thin luminous ring like a “ring of fire” in the evening.

The event will be seen by a small number of residents of the highest latitudes located exactly in the axis: northwest Canada, the far north of Russia, northwest Greenland and the Arctic, where the occultation will be 87.8%, according to the Paris-BSL Observatory.

The annular eclipse will also be visible, but only partially in northwest North America, most of Europe, such as France and Britain, as well as part of northern Asia.

At these latitudes and if the skies are clear, those passionate about astronomy will be able to observe a fraction of the occultation of the sun: 20% in London, 16% at night, 13.2% in Paris, 5.5% in Toulouse, and only 2.8% in Marseille.

The eclipse will last about two hours between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on mainland France and will peak between 11:55 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

And it will be necessary not to watch the event directly, even with sunglasses, as the expert from the French Observatory, Florent Delvey, explained that this could cause “burns in the retina that may not be treatable.”

Curious people will have to protect themselves with glasses sold in astronomy stores or use the means of observing amateur astronomers.

This is the first annular eclipse of 2021 and the sixteenth of the twenty-first century. This astronomical phenomenon occurs when the Earth, Moon and Sun become parallel.