The speed limit will be increased on part of the M-11 Neva highway in the Moscow and Tver regions. This was reported by the press service of the Avtodor Group of Companies, transfers TASS.

So, from June 11, on the section from 59th to 149th kilometers, the permitted speed will increase to 130 kilometers per hour. Drivers will be notified of an increase in the speed limit using a variable information board and road signs.

The length of the M-11 Neva highway is 669 kilometers. The journey from Moscow to St. Petersburg takes about 5.5 hours.

