NUsually thousands of demonstrators flock to the streets of Algeria on Friday. But for weeks there has been an eerie silence. Before the early parliamentary elections this Saturday, the government under President Abdelmajid Tebboune will not tolerate any public protests by “Hirak”.

In February the head of state had praised the protest movement as the “blessed Hirak” and promised a “fundamental change”; the early elections on June 12th should be another political milestone. But now the security forces are cracking down on the protest movement, which has only just formed again after the long months of the corona lockdown, more harshly than ever before.

Two years ago, the peaceful Hirak protests swept away the regime of the sick and aged President Abdelaziz Bouteflika within a few weeks. But the first parliamentary election after two decades of Bouteflika rule will not bring about the democratic regime change for which hundreds of thousands demonstrate every week. Instead, the prisons are filling up again, and the activists often only protest on Twitter and Facebook because the police no longer let them out on the streets.

You no longer only have to register the demonstrations, but also have them approved, but that is usually futile. In order to prevent protests in Algiers, the train connections to the capital were even suspended and the internet turned off. Anyone who dared to protest could face arrest.

“Highly alarming deterioration”

Human rights activists report more than 2,000 arrests in the past few weeks. More than 220 Algerians are detained, charged or convicted of political activities and expressing opinions. The well-known Hirak activist Karim Tabbou, who was only released at the end of April, was arrested on Thursday. Said Salhi speaks of a “highly alarming deterioration” in the human rights situation and a downright campaign of repression.

“Although the right to demonstrate has been guaranteed in the new constitution and the marches are peaceful,” says the deputy chairman of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights: “No one is spared among the activists, opposition parties, civil society, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists” . “Human Rights Watch” is observing an “unprecedented escalation”. In a joint appeal, around 300 personalities from civil society called on the security forces and the judiciary to end their “war against the Algerian people”.







For weeks, the regime and the press close to it have been trying to politically discredit Hirak and bring them closer to enemies of the state: The accusation is that militant Islamists and separatists undermined the protest movement, which itself has no central leadership: the Islamist “Rahad” Organization wants to bring the Hirak under their control and induce violent protests. The members of the “Rahad” organization founded in 2007 and banned in Algeria also include former members of the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS).

After the parliamentary elections in 1991, in which the FIS had emerged to win, a civil war began with more than 150,000 dead. There was also another allegation: State-controlled media claimed that Rahad was working with the separatist movement for the autonomy of Kabylia (MAK), which is demanding the independence of the Berber region. The security authorities have now classified Rahad and MAK as terrorist groups.

Abstention from voting as the opposition’s sharpest weapon

The regime also takes action against other parties. The Trotskyist Workers’ Party (PT), which has been active for many years, is threatened with a ban. Together with other opposition parties such as the RCD and the FFS, the Trotskyists are calling for a boycott of the elections. That is what the Hirak did too. Abstention from voting has been the opposition’s sharpest weapon and the regime’s sore point in the past. There has been no shortage of elections in the past year and a half.



Sure of victory: Supporters of the moderate Islamist MSP in Algiers on June 8th

In December 2019, Abdelmajid Tebboune was elected as the new president. Last November, voters approved the reformed constitution. But they did not mark the democratic awakening after Bouteflika’s era: Less than a quarter of the voters took part in the referendum, and almost 40 percent in the presidential election. In the end, moderate Islamists could benefit from a low turnout. The MSP and the split-off Harakat al-Bina, both of which are close to the Muslim Brotherhood, are already confident of victory. You have no problem working with President Tebboune.

After long months of lockdown, Algeria is slowly opening up again. But the pandemic has exacerbated the longstanding economic crisis: It is estimated in Algiers that it has destroyed around a million jobs. The unemployment rate is at least 14 percent. More and more young Algerians see no future for themselves.