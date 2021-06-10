Parliament SOTE committee meetings canceled, the board disagreed on the content of the SOTE solution

According to the chairman of the committee, the governing parties “must have the notes clear”.

Parliamentary the Committee on Social Affairs and Health unexpectedly canceled its meeting scheduled for Thursday morning and no new meetings are yet known.

The committee is currently discussing the content of the government’s social and health care reform, ie the SOTE reform. The intention is to have the report completed and the war approved by Parliament before the summer recess, but the postponement of meetings could jeopardize the plan.

Chairman of the Committee Markus Lohi (center) tells HS that the committee needed more time to consider what the content of the report was.

“There must be notes here for the governing parties as well, which is the ultimate content,” Lohi says. He refuses to tell in more detail where to peek.

According to Salmon, it will be tough to get the report ready next week as well. According to some reports, the committee was due to complete the report tomorrow, Friday, but this is denied by Salmon.

The committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow, but according to Salhe, “time will tell” when the committee will next meet.

Sote Committee has been to make corrections to the government’s proposal for social and health care reform. One of the guidelines for the amendments is the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs completed in May.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs did not consider the basic solution to the war to be problematic from the point of view of the Constitution, but there is enough detail to file.

The goal of the government is to create a whole new level of government, formerly called provinces, but which the government began to designate as welfare areas. They take responsibility for the organization of social and health care and rescue services from the municipalities.

Funding for war and rescue will be transferred from municipalities to the state.

Amendments to the bill were also discussed on Thursday in the Ministerial Group on Social Affairs.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs noted that, for example, the regulation of subcontracting of social and health services could be even lighter than proposed by the government.

Looser regulation would also be possible in the bill’s requirement for an official doctor, according to which the decision to admit a client to a hospital or other specialized medical care will in future belong to the incumbent doctor or dentist.

Some of the governing parties have been of the opinion that, even if looser regulation were possible, it would not be worthwhile to take it to the text of the bill now in bold lines.

Government parties have already publicly twisted whether a provincial tax should also be a means of financing welfare areas. The Left Alliance and the Greens believe that the government is already committed to this during this term. The center has begun to rake against.

One of the pain points was the position of publicly owned companies, which particularly applies to Pirkanmaa. There, the hospital district has incorporated the artificial joint hospital Coxa and the Heart Hospital, which treats heart disease. In the government’s proposal, they are equated with private companies and are not considered to be part of the region’s “sufficient own production”.

According to Aamulehti On Monday, the social partners in Pirkanmaa and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health held a joint meeting to find solutions to the problems concerning public companies in Tampere.

The committee’s draft report now states that the obligations of the new law will be fulfilled for Coxa. The Heart Hospital can also continue as a company, ensuring, among other things, that the wellness area has sufficient in-house production and expertise in the field of cardiology and cardiac and thoracic surgery, and that the area is able to provide round-the-clock emergency services.

The area must also have its own personnel and the necessary facilities and equipment for the tasks. The area can handle the emergency either with its own staff or by renting a supplement from the Heart Hospital.