Parliament Contemplation of the Sote reform continued in committee – Chairman Lohi believes that the reform will be discussed in Parliament before the summer recess

The Committee on Social Affairs and Health continued to discuss social reform at its meeting on Friday.

11.6. 14:16

Parliamentary the Committee on Social Affairs and Health continued its work on the social reform at its meeting, which began on Friday morning. Yesterday, Helsingin Sanomat reported that the committee’s meeting on Thursday had been canceled and there was no certainty about the schedule for the next one.

Chairman of the Committee Markus Lohi (center) tells STT that during the break day, the governing parties were allowed to go through issues such as what changes should be made to the government’s proposal, so Friday’s meeting could be held on the original schedule.

Government parties the sote ministerial group discussed the issue on thursday and made the necessary guidelines. According to HS, there are no major changes to the content of the articles in the committee, although there have been such expectations, for example, with regard to looser regulation of health services subcontracting.

The Social Affairs and Health Committee will next meet on Monday, when there will be no session in Parliament.

Salmon says he believes very strongly that the reform will be discussed in the plenary session of Parliament before the summer break.