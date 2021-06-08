A cell has the ability to suspend the passage of time. Ricardo García Navarro, a 26-year-old Republican, sentenced to death in 1939 in the Modelo prison in Valencia, fought daze with a certain amount of hope and voluntarism. He encouraged his parents by letter, asked them to look for new and favorable witnesses, but the months passed and they did not finish arriving, increasing his discomfort. “Do what you can,” he asked weeks before being shot at the wall of Paterna on March 8, 1940. His sister came face to face with the fatal news when she was going to visit him. It was she who collected her belongings, just a couple of clothes and a scrawled piece of paper as a farewell: “Parents, at this moment they are taking me out to kill me and I am leaving very calm, as a man should go, with him. long live the republicMay my ideal soon triumph ”.

García is one of the 37,147 affiliates in the Penados File, a 30-drawer armored piece of furniture, kept in the Documentary Center of Historical Memory (Salamanca), which intrigues historians and archivists. A record that includes both capital penalties and others of high imprisonment, with no apparent connection other than the same era: the earliest postwar period. Along with another million documents from the Franco regime, the Ministry of Culture will digitize these funds after signing an agreement with the Presidency. The specialists at the center, where the file was transferred a decade ago, are still studying its origin and purpose, although the brevity of the files does not help to achieve it. These only include two typescript surnames, the city of the prison and a single date, referring to the prosecutor’s request or the fulfillment of the sentence. No charges or other procedural data are collected in them.

Ricardo García Navarro, Republican shot on March 8, 1940 in Paterna, Valencia. Family archive

Sometimes a file number appears, the purpose of which is to be ascertained. As well as a red stripe in the upper right corner of the document, which José Luis Hernández, deputy director of the Salamanca archive, attributes to the phase change in the instruction. “They are all tokens from the first years of the regime, the years of lead. As of the mid-1950s, the system mutates to repress a second generation of Spaniards, who no longer had anything to do with the war, and this kind of documentation is kept scattered, ”he points out. The File of Convicts remained shelved in judicial offices until the Transition. Later, it became part of the General Archive of the Administration, in Alcalá de Henares, where more detailed information is kept on the prison lives of 300,000 inmates, which will help clarify the brief biographies of what was recorded in Salamanca.

Some cases in the file left a trace in other documentary collections. The sentence of the summary trial of Ricardo García, for example, is kept in the General and Historical Defense Archive. A volunteer from the Carabineros Corps, a body that was later integrated into the Civil Guard as a punishment for his Republican adherence, he used to wear a UGT union insignia on his factory uniform. He was part of the popular committee that during the war ordered the social and political life of Puebla del Duc (Valencia), where he was born. During the war he fought on the Toledo front. A defeated Republican, he never wanted to flee his town. The barracks made him call in May 1939, when he was helping his family tie the vines in the field. “Don’t worry, Mom. I’ll be back at lunchtime, ”he promised. They never saw him again.

García Navarro’s sister collected the young man’s belongings from prison, including his farewell letter. FAMILY FILE

He was accused of murdering the soldier Ángel Cantador in his attempt to join the national ranks. Garcia was then transferred to the Albaida jail, where the judicial process took place, to which a report from the mayor of Puebla del Duc added more charges. In this he was also related to the death of Salvador Soler, the parish priest of Benirmafull, in hiding since the uprising. Two brothers of the priest testified that García escorted him to the committee’s headquarters on September 17, 1936. The detainee was found dead the next day in the nearby municipality of Genovés. The incriminating testimony of the councilor is followed by the account of the local head of the Falange, after which García was able to present two of his own witnesses. The first claimed to be unaware of the events described because the war happened in Valencia. The second, described him as a “good boy”, although recognizing his socialist affiliation.

The name of Ricardo García Navarro is one of those that appears in the Penados File, which also reflects the date of his execution. Documentary Center of Historical Memory

The military court found him “guilty of the crime of adhering to the rebellion,” but left the way open to pardon. This possibility was seized with force when he was mobilized to the Modelo prison in Valencia, in August 1939. There he spent the last eight months of his life, during which he did not give up his efforts to obtain his release. The deserter’s death, he wrote, had happened in a war context. And if I had known in advance the fatal fate of the parish priest, “I would have warned him myself.” The jail received the order of his execution in January, materialized on March 8 at four in the afternoon. The body was buried in grave 115 of the Paterna cemetery. Only 67 years later the family was able to engrave his name on the collective tombstone. The DNA from his remains was identified a triennium ago.

María José Mompo, great niece of the murdered, remembers the family’s silence, which she ended up winning through perseverance. During her years at the institute, an awareness of the past was awakened in her that later led her to investigate. He visited the civil registry of Paterna, went to the archives, asked the elders of the town. Until then no one had heard about the details of the summary, 40 pages full of descriptions as “exalted militiaman” or “dangerous socialist.” Mompo recalls that his grandfather died without knowing what had happened to his brother Ricardo, since he could never access the instruction. The investigation into the Penados File could now yield more data on the case. And its digitization, to facilitate the tracking of historians and family members, who come to the Salamanca Documentary Center daily in search of answers.

Penance history of María Juana Sánchez Gutiérrez, born in Puebla de Alcocer (Badajoz). General Administration Archive

Data crossover

During the presentation of the digitization agreement, the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, recalled that the objective is “to repair the victims through knowledge of the truth, a right of all citizens, in addition to supporting academic value” . The decision will facilitate the crossing of data between institutions. The case of María Juana Sánchez Gutiérrez also illustrates the importance of this work. Affiliated to the Socialist Association of Puebla de Alcocer (Badajoz), her hometown, she was sentenced to three decades in prison on November 30, 1939, a date reflected in the Penados File. His is one of those cards that features the intriguing red stripe, so it could well be ruled out that it was only used in capital punishment rulings.

Investigators have identified Sánchez’s prison life in the General Administration Archive, located in Alcalá de Henares and another of the beneficiaries of the agreement. Thanks to this it is known that he paraded through the prisons of Badajoz, Malaga and Gerona. He was widowed shortly before the prison, he was 50 years old and had three children who were raised with uncles. The family was devastated by the war, that could be the worst of their punishments. He was granted parole in December 1943. Then he returned to town and rebuilt his life; there the socialist militants have forgotten it.