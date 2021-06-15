Before the start of the corresponding match of day 1 of Group F between France and Germany of Euro 2020, a paratrooper entered the Allianz Arena and got stuck in the cable of one of the cameras and was close to causing some tragedy among the fans. that remained on the steps of the building.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Journalist Max merrill who was covering the most anticipated meeting of the day between the Gauls and Teutons, witnessed the event, managed to capture the moment on video, uploaded it to social networks and it soon became viral,
According to the journalist’s own version, he was able to communicate with the lighting team and they informed him that no staff member was injured, but apparently a woman may have suffered an injury due to the situation.
The intervention is said to have been a protest by GreenpeaceBut the reckless action could have ended in tragedy. The man had plans to enter the field directly, but in his trajectory he got stuck with the famous ‘spider cam’ that is in the middle of the field.
So he lost control and with the trajectory almost landed on the stands, which could have spoiled the celebration of the game, after falling on the playing field he was stopped by security and is expected to have been fined for the inconvenience caused. .
Leave a Reply