Complete call-up of Paraguay for the Copa América
Goalkeepers
Antony Silva (Puebla), Gerardo Ortiz (Once Caldas), Juan Espínola (Godoy Cruz)
Defenses
Robert Rojas (River), David Martínez (River), Omar Alderete (Hertha Berlin), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Junior Alonso (Atlético Mineiro), Fabián Balbuena (West Ham), Juan Escobar (Cruz Azul)
Midfielders
Gastón Giménez (Chicago Fire), Andrés Cubas (Nimes), Óscar Romero (San Lorenzo), Robert Piris da Motta (Gençlerbirligui), Miguel Almirón (Newcastle)
Forwards
Carlos González (Tigres), Braian Samudio (Rizespor), Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Taawon), Gabriel Ávalos (Argentinos Juniors) and Ángel Romero (San Lorenzo)
America Cup
* Data updated as of June 14, 2021
Schedule and group of Paraguay in the Copa América
Group B: Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina
June 14th
17:00 Paraguay – Bolivia *
June 21
17:00 Argentina – Paraguay *
June 24
17:00 Chile- Paraguay *
June 28th
17:00 Uruguay-Paraguay *
* Local time in Paraguay
