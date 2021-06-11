The wait for San Lorenzo was over, after the departure of Diego Dabove, he needed a technician with a voice of command to reverse the bad moment of the team. To do this, he verbally agreed to the arrival of the Uruguayan Paolo Montero until December 2022.

“I want to thank Cetto for the trust, I know what San Lorenzo is, it is a team that has to be the protagonist. We all know how competitive Argentine football is and the demonstration is what happened with Colón,” Montero said in the program ESPN’s F90.

The 49-year-old DT already had a link with the institution’s manager, Mauro Cetto, whom he directed at Rosario Central in 2017. In addition, in his coaching career, he worked in Peñarol (as interim), Boca Unidos, Colón and the Sambenedettese of Italy.

# ESPNF90 📺 | ESPN READY FOR A NEW CHALLENGE Paolo Montero thanked Mauro Cetto for his confidence and spoke about the competitiveness that exists today in Argentine soccer. pic.twitter.com/r3vuDpihgW – ESPN Soccer Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) June 11, 2021

In turn, the former Juventus player explained what will be the key positions that he will have to reinforce in his team: “From what I saw in San Lorenzo there is a very good squad, obviously there are players who are already managing the start. To be protagonists , because of how I watch football today, defenders are essential to generate superiority. To be the protagonist you have to play hand in hand “.

As for the historical ones, Montero gave the go-ahead for the return of Néstor Ortigoza and the renewal of Sebastián Torrico. In dialogue with the program How’s it goingMarcelo Otero, a brand new field assistant, said: “I am happy about Ortigoza’s return, we know what it means and we will try to help him and for him to help us.” And he added about the goalkeeper: “With Torrico, the same. We want him to continue. We know everything about the club and we will try to be close so that everyone feels good ”.

# ESPNF90 📺 | ESPN “WHAT WORRIES ME THE LESS IS THE CLOTHING” Excellent explanation by Paolo Montero making mention of what is coming in his new challenge with San Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/Wl4ttraG1U – ESPN Soccer Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) June 11, 2021

On the other hand, he referred to the internal climate of San Lorenzo: “The least concern that I have is the dressing room. Whenever I come to a team the first thing I say is that I come to collaborate. I do not touch your future but you do not touch mine. I know it’s a great chance for me, I realize it. I never go into the locker room, but if I go in it is because there is a problem that the leaders could not solve. “

Finally, he indicated that he will have the Romero brothers for the next semester but sees Franco Di Santo’s continuity complicated: “I am going to count on the Romeros, although the football market is very variable and anything can happen. I want them in my team, they are high-quality players. “And he communicated about the future of the Mendoza striker:” From what Mauro Cetto told me, he may have the chance to leave. Economically that is fundamental since there is an idea of lower budgets ”.

Montero will arrive in Argentina next Monday to meet with managers and sign the contract. The formalities will depend on the sanitary protocols: if Paolo has to quarantine or not. For now, he has already warned that he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and cannot wait to start training. The squad is scheduled for Thursday the 17th, at the start of the preseason after their vacation. There will reappear a historical of the club, Néstor Ortigoza, who this Thursday made his arrival at the club official.

Look also