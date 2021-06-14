Today Paolo Bonolis turns 60. For the occasion, Novella 2000 decided to interview his ex, Laura Freddi. The gesture was not too appreciated by the conductor’s wife, Sonia Bruganelli, who on her social networks pointed out all her disappointment.

Today, June 14, 2021, Paolo Bonolis turns off 60 candles. The conductor is one of the most loved of television and that’s why they really were many those who have dedicated a thought or a wish.

For the occasion Novella 2000 he also contacted hers former historian, Laura Freddi, asking her to tell about her relationship with the conductor and to reserve one for him special dedication.

A shape Instagram, However, the little tact put in interviewing the showgirl rather than the wife of Paul and so too Bruganelli herself commented on the thing with irony!

Sonia Bruganelli: replaced with Laura Freddi?

Lately Novella 2000, newspaper bearing the signature of Roberto Alessi, decided to interview Laura Freddi and ask her to tell some background about her story with Paolo Bonolis, that just today celebrates the birthday.

Always Alessi, then, come on Free published an article dedicated instead a Sonia Bruganelli, wife of the conductor and mother of his parents sons. So when the social profile de “La Portinaia” he pointed out that finally space has also been given to consort man too Sonia she said to herself agree.

“Ah come on, after the Cold they remembered that there is also the wife!”

we read in the post that the Bruganelli he re-shared and commented by writing “In Extremis “, with lots of smilies have fun.

Between Paul and his former things are a lot peaceful and even between the two women there is a handsome one relationship. Sonia, however, maybe she would have liked to have the exclusive (or at least the priority) in doing the best wishes to the husband. What do you think? You would be there get nervous?