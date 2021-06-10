Pancho Rodríguez returned to Esto es guerra after beating Gino Assereto in the most recent edition of the reality show.

However, and a day before the final verdict, the Chilean spoke with América shows to talk about his call to the program after months of suspension for attending the birthday of Yahaira Plasencia during the pandemic.

“It is exciting to meet again with all the colleagues (…) I was very bad at the beginning, I had never faced a situation like this, never. I was very sad, very depressed, not wanting to do anything, I was like that for three weeks. Thanks to my friends, my family and fans who supported me, I realized that I made a mistake. I did not make a good decision, “he acknowledged.

About Yahaira Plasencia, Pancho rodriguez revealed that, after the scandal, he still maintains a close friendship with the sauce boat and assured that she is an incredible girl.

“She is incredible, a very pretty girl, she has a beautiful family, her mom, her dad, the most”, He counted.

Yahaira Plasencia was also separated from Esto es guerra for violating biosafety protocols when celebrating her birthday in Cieneguilla. The Peruvian singer has not returned to reality and it is not known if at some point they will call her again.

During an interview at the end of April, the sauce boat revealed the reasons that led her to hide in the trunk of a car.

“I panicked, it was horrible because I’ve never seen anything like it. Not know what to do. I only managed to find where I could shelter myself, so I opened the trunk and got in there. I was, without lying, about 45 minutes, I don’t know how I didn’t drown. I was in shock, “he said. Yahaira Plasencia.

Pancho Rodríguez, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.