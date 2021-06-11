On Friday, June 11, América shows reproduced the statements that Pancho Rodríguez gave about the rudeness that he would have made to the host of This is war Johanna San Miguel.

Last Tuesday, the reality boy and Facundo González returned to the program after being suspended for participating in the COVID-19 party of the sauce company Yahaira Plasencia.

However, during their admission, both participants did not respond to Johanna San Miguel’s greeting. Fact that was attributed to a distancing due to the harsh words that the driver emitted when the police intervention took place at the party in Cieneguilla.

Regarding this, Pancho Rodríguez declared that he had not noticed the gesture of the EEG conductor, for which he apologized. Later, he admitted that there was also some awkwardness between them.

“I’m honest, I wasn’t going to hug her either because there is a discomfort. Because of the respect and affection we have for each other, we owe each other a conversation ”, he said.

The member of This is War said that he felt hurt by the words of Johanna San Miguel, especially because they were also heard by his mother, who called him worried.

“It broke my heart, what you say with a microphone is very powerful, but I still don’t judge it. It is simply something that bothered me and surely affected me more because I have never been involved in this type of situation, “he said.

