As the production announced days ago, Pancho Rodríguez and Facundo González returned to Esto es guerra after a long suspension. Both competitors were separated from the reality show because they were arrested for attending a party in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The participants were accompanied by Gino Assereto, with whom they had to face to define the vacancy available in the América Televisión program.

The Court gave them the opportunity to address the hearing, so they both decided to take responsibility for their actions and commit to respecting the preventive measures against COVID-19.

Pancho rodriguez He admitted his mistake and assured that from now on he will strive to be a good example for all the people who follow the competition day by day.

“I think that as someone said somewhere, you can’t spend your whole life asking for forgiveness. However, it is necessary to speak to the fans of the show, to the people who trust us not only as a show, but as people. We made a mistake and I hope that the mistake has served as an example so that people do not make it. We are human and we have the right to make mistakes. Now only good behavior for you, “said the reality boy from This is War.

Facundo Gonzalez He seconded his partner’s message: “More than asking for forgiveness, there are things that cannot be explained or justified.”

Before the return of Pancho Rodríguez and Facundo González, one of the competitors disagreed with this measure. Patricio Parodi expressed his dissatisfaction with the possibility of one of them joining the team of warriors.

“Simply working with guys who do like the shirt, who feel the shirt of the ‘warriors’ and like being here,” he told the cameras of America shows.

This is war, latest news:

