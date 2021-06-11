Pancho Rodríguez and Facundo González returned to This is War after a long sanction for evading prevention measures against COVID-19. During their entrance to the television set, they both avoided greeting Johanna san miguel.

This detail did not go unnoticed during the June 10 broadcast and they were questioned about the alleged snub. In the video of the moment you can see how the competitors greet Gian Piero Diaz, but they ignore their partner.

As suggested in various media, there would be a grudge between the presenter and the reality boys due to the severe pronouncement that the actress also issued after they were suspended from the program.

However, Facundo González and Pancho Rodríguez denied having any resentment with the leader of the ‘warriors’ and explained why they did not notice her gesture of greeting.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to say hi to Johanna. I have nothing with her. I already talked to her. I went in and I didn’t give you my fist or her. I didn’t realize with anxiety and adrenaline at the time. I have nothing with her. If not, I would tell him, ”said the Argentine competitor.

The Chilean member of This is War also assured that the distraction was due to the stress of the moment.

“I didn’t jump in because they had withdrawn us for a foul. I entered with many mixed feelings and looked ahead. I greeted you (Gian Piero Díaz) because I saw that you stretched, I didn’t even realize about Johanna. If it bothered you, I apologize “added the ‘fighter’.

