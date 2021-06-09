The reality boy Pancho Rodríguez returned to Esto es guerra after being suspended for several weeks for being part of a party COVID-19 in Cieneguilla.

This happened at the end of April, when there was a media scandal due to the fact that he was intervened by the police in a luxurious residence, where the singer Yahaira Plasencia and her colleagues Facundo González and Ximena Peralta were also present.

The Chilean competitor was repentant and said that he went through difficult times when he was withdrawn from reality. He thanked the support of his family and his fans who accompanied him in this difficult stage.

“It is super exciting to meet again with all the colleagues (…) I was very bad at the beginning, I had never faced a situation like this, never. I was very sad, very depressed, not wanting to do anything, I was like that for three weeks. Thanks to my friends, my family and fans who supported me, I realized that I made a mistake. I did not make a good decision, “he said.

On his bond with the singer Yahaira Plasencia, Pancho Rodríguez revealed that despite the controversy over the party, he still continues to maintain a friendship with her. “She’s amazing. He has a beautiful family, “said the reality boy.

In addition to Pancho Rodríguez, the Argentine model Facundo Gonzalez he also returned to This is War. “More than asking for forgiveness, there are things that cannot be explained or justified,” was the message he gave after entering the television set.

Pancho Rodríguez, latest news:

