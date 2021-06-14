Is called Pan America the new manifesto of adventure and off-road driving by Harley-Davidson. Designed for long journeys on dirt roads, the new enduro of the American house is available in two versions: Pan America 1250 is Pan America 1250 Special, both designed to excel in performance and technology. Powered by the new Revolution Max 1250 engine, a Liquid-cooled 150PS V-Twin, the two bikes have a total weight of 242 and 253 kg in running order. The engine, integrated in the center of the frame, also has a structural function. “From the very first steps of its long adventure, which began more than a century ago, Harley Davidson has been synonymous with adventure. This is why I am very proud to present Pan America as the first adventure touring motorcycle designed and built in America “he said Jochen Zeitz, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee home.

The Special version is equipped with front suspension and semi-active rear adjustable electronically. Pan America is also equipped with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), a revolutionary suspension system never seen in the motorcycle industry able to automatically bring the motorcycle from a low position when stopped to an optimal height when the motorcycle is in motion. Robust, powerful and technologically advanced, the new Harley-Davidson has been designed with a focus on performance and weight reduction.

The aluminum alloy wheels are designed to be strong yet lightweight, suitable for use on paved roads, dirt roads and trails. All the instrumentation and infotainment functions are packed into one 6.8-inch tilting TFT touchscreen. The anti-reflective glass protection makes the display easier to see even in the most unfavorable lighting conditions. The touchscreen function is disabled when the motorcycle is in motion, but while in motion the pilot can use the manual controls to manage many display functions. Finally, the prices. Pan America 1250 is available from 16,300 euros, while the Pan America Special 1250 price list starts at 18,700 euros.