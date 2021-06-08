PAMI presented an educational platform that will make available to five million affiliates 5,900 workshops and more than 850 free university courses in virtual mode.

The workshops is it so “designed to promote self-care of health stimulating movement, artistic expression, literacy, reinforcing healthy habits and promoting exchange and social participation “.

They also reported that courses and workshops are free, do not require prior studies And, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all will take place virtually.

The executive director of PAMI, Luana Volnovich, specified that, according to a study prior to the launch of the platform, “80% of retirees use some technology, from internet to cell phone.”

The executive director of PAMI launched an educational platform available to 5 million members. Photo: PAMI

“We launched UPAMI, the largest educational platform in Latin America that ratifies our commitment to build a more egalitarian society,” he said during an event at the Kirchner Cultural Center.

The official also indicated that this platform “is part of one of the strategic axes of social work, which is promoting active and healthy aging“.

“We want a society that fights old age, old age prejudice. For this reason, from PAMI we want to accompany members to fulfill their plans and dreams. Perhaps in a short time, and thanks to the vaccination campaign, we will be able to return to carry out these activities in person, “said Volnovich.

For his part, the executive deputy director of PAMI, Martin Rodriguez, affirmed that it was started from the premise that “there is no age to continue learning.”

Why not relearn or go to college?

Why not be a poet, writer or singer? We launched the registration platform for more than 7000 UPAMI workshops and courses so that you can be what you want to be. You are not big. You are at the right time to start! pic.twitter.com/h4AuGDW8h6 – Luana Volnovich (@luanavolnovich) June 4, 2021

“With UPAMI, in addition, we continue to feminize public policy, because women are the ones who participate the most and, in many cases, they are the first person in their family group to participate in a university school year,” he said.

The UPAMI University Courses (the University of the Elderly) are developed thanks to agreements with national universities “to promote personal growth, quality of life and make effective equal educational opportunities for the development of cultural and vocational values.”

The event was attended by teachers, members and special guests – virtually – such as the journalist Víctor Hugo Morales, the screenwriter Pedro Saborido, the writer Alejandro Dolina and the tango singer Guillermo Fernández.

The platform will be available for cell phones, PCs and tablets, with access from any region of the country.

Those interested in the workshops can enter https://comunidad.pami.org.ar/talleresycursos/inicio to obtain more information.

