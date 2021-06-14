Pamela Franco jumps with one foot of joy for her classification to the final of The Artist of the Year after defeating Milett Figueroa. Both met on the last Saturday, June 12, in the program.

The Alma Bella singer spoke before the cameras of América Espectáculos about her latest show. Likewise, he took advantage of mark distance with your partner, whom he respects for being a great actress.

“I am very happy, more than anything else,” said the interpreter after being asked about her feat in the space of America TV.

He then referred to his partner. “She is an actress, very talented and cute. We are not involved in the same thing, ”added Pamela Franco.

On a previous presentation in The Artist of the Year, where she lost a singing versus to Milett, the cumbia singer confessed that she did not assimilate the defeat.

“Nobody likes to lose, especially when I dedicate myself to singing. I think any artist (…). Beyond the scores, the audience liked my performance ”, Franco affirmed.

VIDEO

This was the presentation of Pamela Franco

The cumbia singer shone on the dance floor of Artist of the year with his presentation of “Ta ‘pillao” and “The black is rabid” with the Alma Bella orchestra.

She got the compliments from the jury. “I really think it was necessary for you to fall into judgment so that you take out that beautiful soul that you have inside,” were the words of Tilsa Lozano placeholder image.

