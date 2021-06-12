Alex Palou returns to action this weekend in the double date on the street circuit of Detroit (Saturday, 20:05, Movistar Deportes and Sunday, 18:50, Movistar Deportes) where he will defend his leadership in the IndyCar after your splendid second place in the Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard has a 36-point advantage over his Chip Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon and 37 over McLaren’s Mexican Pato O’Ward.

It will be the first time that the Barcelonian pilots on the bumpy street asphalt Detroit, a track that has been crushed based on a simulator. But it won’t be the only difficulty Palou faces in his defense of the lead. For Saturday’s race it will have six penalty post on classification 1 for changing your Honda engine. There will be no punishment for Sunday.

This circumstance makes Palou mark himself as a goal, at least in the first of the races, add the most points. He is already in championship mode after the sweet defeat in Indianapolis: “In this championship, focusing on scoring is the way to win. It is so competitive that you are going to have bad days and if you make them regular you will have ten more points and that makes the difference. Scott gets into that mode and that’s why he’s won six titles. First race, six penalty places, and having the race on Sunday I will put myself in that mode and try to score as many points as possible. “But he warns:”Of course, if I can win I will risk 200% “.

And it is Palou no longer hiding. He wants the championship. The 500 Miles also, but already passed, it is time to add and add and win a title with which he would continue to make history for Spanish motorsports: “It is not the same to win a race that is 200 laps to win an entire championship. I want to die to win the Indianapolis 500, but I have more to win the championship “.

Confessed the Chip ganassi that “I did not imagine that it would hurt so much to be second” after the race at the Indianapolis oval, but with the perspective of time Palou feels that he has only lost one opportunity, a very good one. But there will be more: “I felt like I had a great opportunity because we had a great rhythm, a great car, we made very good stops, a great strategy and You never know when it will come again At the end he was not angry, he was a little sad, “he added. At the moment the first opportunity presented to the leader of the contest is to defend his position of honor. And twice. In Detroit.