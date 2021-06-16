An inmate of Palma prison has been found guilty of assaulting his cell mate.

The court heard that on the morning of September 17 the defendant sexually assaulted his cellmate while he was asleep. The victim woke up and alerted prison officials. As a result of this episode, he suffers from nervousness and anxiety, has sleep problems and nightmares and is receiving treatment from the prison psychologist.

The defendant is currently serving a 14 year sentence for abusing and raping three children between 2010 and 2013.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked that two and a half years be added to his sentence, but before the case went to court the two parties came to an agreement.

The defendant has been ordered to pay a fine of 3,960 euros, pay 600 euros in compensation to the victim and is banned from approaching the victim for four years.