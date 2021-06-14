The style, sensuality and glamor that made the ‘Mad Men’ television series famous has come to Palma.

The warm, elegant trends of Madison Avenue inspired the design of the 5-star Nivia Born Boutique Hotel in the iconic building that used to be Iberia’s headquarters in Passeig des Born in the heart of Palma.

“Walls full of maps where people can breathe in the travel atmosphere is what we wanted to bring to the design, “explains Blanca Rosselló, from Taller RMA Design Studio.

Nivia Born Boutique Hotel takes guests back to a time when Pan Am was the epitomy of glamor and the aesthetic of the legendary airline permeates every corner of the hotel.

Rosselló and her partner Itziar Maresca combined vintage patina with modern touches for all of the rooms, which are contemporary and elegant and start at 195 € per night.

“We wanted to bring the Born and its shadows and lights to Carrer dels Paraires”Says Rosselló. “That why there’s so much green in the guest rooms and on the stairs connecting the floors and the unique arabesque mirrors make the hotel feel very spacious.”

The ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ lounge on the 7th floor is decorated with aviation paraphernalia from the 1950’s.

“Nivia Born is a place where we want the customer to feel at home and part of the family, “explains Hotel Director, Annemette Sloth, who revealed that the hotel also has a terrace with amazing views of Palma, the cathedral and the sea.”

The glamor of ancient travelers, independent and cosmopolitan people, is also highlighted in the common areas of Nivia Born and underlined by the Pan Am colored staff uniforms.